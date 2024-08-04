(Video) Liverpool fans will drool at Nyoni’s effortless cross-field pass

Trey Nyoni has already been one of the stars of pre-season and the youngster continued to impress in our 3-0 victory over Manchester United.

Picking up the ball on the left wing, the 17-year-old cut inside and then sprayed a cross-field ball with ease.

It found the feet of Ben Doak who controlled the pass brilliantly and put Liverpool in a much more positive position.

Watching two academy stars shine during a friendly victory is what these matches are all about and it’ll be great to see how the pair progress under Arne Slot in this campaign.

You can watch Nyoni’s pass courtesy of LFCTV (via @anfieldsocial2 on X):

