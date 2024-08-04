Arne Slot drops big hint over No.6 position after noteworthy transfer update

Ryan Gravenberch, it now seems, is being considered as one of several candidates to take on the role of Liverpool’s deepest midfielder.

The Dutchman only recently returned to the squad following the Netherlands’s exploits at the European Championship this summer. Nonetheless, Arne Slot saw fit to throw the former Ajax man into the fray against domestic arch-rivals Manchester United. And as the deepest six no less!

Curtis Jones continued his trend of dropping in alongside the 22-year-old to help support with build-up play.

The Merseysiders secured pre-season wins against Real Betis and Arsenal during their US tour.

Liverpool are considering signing a No.6 this summer

It’s very early days for Gravenberch in the No.6 position, even should his performance against United tick all the right boxes come the full-time whistle.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent has, at the very least, made clear that our decision-makers are considering landing a new holding midfielder this summer.

Who that looks like has changed since the start of the window. An ability to protect the backline is a given, though it seems that Liverpool will place more importance on a prospective signing’s ability to dictate the tempo of a game and their reliability in possession.

Let’s see if any of Slot’s returnees from their post-international tournament holidays change any minds!

