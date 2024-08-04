(Video) Arne Slot’s Man Utd complaint shows wining mentality after 3-0 win

It was another win and another strong performance from Arne Slot’s new team in pre-season but it’s safe to say that the boss still wants more from his squad.

Speaking after the game, the Dutchman said: “We are very happy with the result, we scored some really nice goals.

“But I don’t think we had enough control over the game because United were threatening us more than a few times. It’s a 3-0 win but the score could have been different tonight as well.”

READ MORE: Liverpool plot eye watering £98m double raid from Premier League rivals this summer – report

When Liverpool complete a 3-0 victory over Manchester United, it’s not often followed by calls for a better performance from our manager.

However, this occasion shows the winning mentality that is in place from the 45-year-old and that should stand us in good stead for the season ahead.

You can watch Slot’s comments via LFCTV Go:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions