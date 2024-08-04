(Video) Ten Hag’s reaction to Mo Salah is telling after Liverpool dismantle Man United

Sometimes club rivalries matter little when faced with a footballer of Mo Salah’s undeniable quality and brilliance.

The Egyptian international attracted an appreciative smile from opposing boss Erik ten Hag after Liverpool struck three times without reply to defeat Manchester United in the final stop of their USA tour.

There were goals from Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho, with the No.11 playing a key role throughout.

We couldn’t be more excited to see how Salah gets on once Premier League action resumes on August 17.