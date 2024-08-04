(Video) Tsimikas on why his ‘dreams came true’ against Manchester United

Kostas Tsimikas scored the third goal of a strong victory over Manchester United and it’s safe to say that it was a moment that meant a lot to the left back.

Speaking with LFCTV after the friendly, the Greek Scouser said: “I think one of my dreams came true to score for this club, with this jersey.

“Today also my brother’s baby was born so I’m more than happy with the goal and the baby”

Despite scoring the winner in the FA Cup final during our penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea in 2022, the 28-year-old has never scored from open play.

Although this finish won’t count in official records, it still clearly meant a lot to our No.21.

You can view Tsimikas’ comments via LFCTV Go:

