(Video) Just clap: Tsimikas makes it 3-0 in 60 minutes after blistering Conor Bradley run

Liverpool look set to make it three wins out of three from their pre-season tour of the United States.

Kostas Tsimikas was the man on the scoresheet this time around, with the Greek international completing a simple tap-in to put the Reds 3-0 up at the hour mark.

The former Olympiakos man has Conor Bradley to thank for the chance after the Northern Ireland fullback raced across the right flank, combining well with Mo Salah, before sliding the ball into Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese international couldn’t convert his opportunity but fortunately our backup left-back was on hand to make sure the chance didn’t go to waste.

