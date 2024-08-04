(Video) What Jones was spotted doing immediately after Carvalho goal vs Man United

Watch out Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo – Fabio Carvalho is making an impression on the left wing.

We still expect the aforementioned footballers to win out ahead of the start of the season proper against Ipswich Town later this August. However, the Portuguese star’s performances must be giving Arne Slot some food for thought!

At the very least, the 21-year-old’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by Curtis Jones. The Scouser was quick to hype up his Liverpool teammate after a cracking goal against arch rivals Manchester United.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @darwinlevres: