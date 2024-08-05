(Video) Diaz appears to address Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid links in amazing clip

Liverpool fans will be very aware of the rumours circling around Trent Alexander-Arnold possibly joining Real Madrid and it appears that these may have been addressed.

In an amazing clip shared by the club for the start of pre-season training for the latest group of players, it seems that Luis Diaz has also heard of the Santiago Bernabeu links too.

As the duo walked down the steps at the AXA Training Centre, the Colombian appears to say: “Real Madrid? Ciao!”

The smirk from our vice captain may well mean that the squad are aware that the Scouser won’t be making the move to Spain but until we see a new contract signed, there will be lingering doubts.

You can view the moment between Diaz and Alexander-Arnold (from 2:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

