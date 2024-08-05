‘Talks start’: Fabrizio Romano breaks intriguing evening transfer update for Liverpool fans

Southampton are now set to face serious competition for Fabio Carvalho’s signature this summer.

The Saints had an opening bid of £15m rejected by Liverpool for the attacking midfielder. Now Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that promoted outfit Leicester City have entered the race for the Portuguese star with talks having opened.

The former Fulham prospect has enjoyed a productive pre-season with Arne Slot’s men, scoring twice against Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

What is Liverpool’s position on selling Fabio Carvalho?

Southampton are, allegedly, set to return with a second offer for No.28. Given that Arne Slot is understood to have been left impressed with his contributions in pre-season, it’s difficult to see Carvalho being sold for a minor fee.

The Mirror reports that we would be looking for a more significant fee in order to consider allowing the 21-year-old to leave permanently this summer.

Where exactly the footballer fits in, however, in a side that is already well-stocked for left-sided wingers and No.10s remains to be seen.

That said, it would seem somewhat harsh to dismiss him entirely as an option for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign on the basis of his terrific efforts stateside.

