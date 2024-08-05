Formal offers being prepared as talks open with Liverpool wonderkid over permanent move – report

Liverpool have already had to rebuff interest from former coach Pep Lijnders and the Dutchman’s new outfit, RB Salzburg, over the future of Bobby Clark.

The Austrian outfit had opened talks with the Reds over a permanent move for the Reds wonderkid. Meanwhile, Sheffield United and Norwich City are understood to also be preparing formal offers for the footballer.

This update comes courtesy of Football Insider, with the outlet noting Leeds United’s interest in taking the 19-year-old on loan this term.

It’s a position that would certainly suit Liverpool far more than a sale given Clark remains a highly-rated talent at the club.

What other exits could happen this summer?

Speculation has been rife over Joe Gomez’s future. However, the ever-reliable Paul Joyce of The Times has confirmed the Englishman remains committed to the cause.

Then there’s there are the question marks around the left flank and who may be forced to move on should Anthony Gordon be signed.

Our money would be on Colombian wide man Luis Diaz. That said, it’s difficult to see either PSG or Barcelona stumping up the reported £75m it would take to seal his signature.

Likewise, there remains yet to be any movement as far as our backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is concerned.

