(Video) Gakpo’s hilarious comment to camera after Gomez and Trent run past

Cody Gakpo joined one of the later groups of players who arrived to start pre-season training and was impressed with the speed of his teammates.

After finishing his own running drills, the Dutchman watched as both Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold ran past him.

READ MORE: (Video) What Joe Gomez did in training that made Van Dijk say: ‘wow!’

Our No.18 then turned to camera and said: “New record! From them, not for me!”

It was a comical moment from the 25-year-old who was clearly happy to be back with his mates after a summer of international football and a well earned break.

You can watch Gakpo’s comment (from 6:59) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions