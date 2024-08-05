(Video) What Joe Gomez did in training that made Van Dijk say: ‘wow!’

Liverpool are nearing the start of a new campaign and that means that the hard training has begun for nearly all the players, including Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

As the duo returned for their first day of pre-season, cameras captured them in the gym and our captain was impressed with his teammate.

READ MORE: (Video) Van Dijk’s first words at pre-season training should ease fans’ worries

The Dutchman shouted: “Don’t touch the ceiling, brother. Wow!” as our No.2 was put through his paces.

It shows the bond that is in place between two good friends that have shared a long time at Anfield together, as well as some rumours of exits this summer too.

You can watch the clip of Van Dijk and Gomez (from 2:34) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions