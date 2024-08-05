Two-word Instagram post from Joe Gomez offers telling clue amid Liverpool exit rumours

Joe Gomez’s Liverpool future appeared to be cast into doubt over the past few days after it was revealed that the Reds were open to selling him to Newcastle in a double deal which would’ve seen Anthony Gordon going the other way.

The 27-year-old is the only player left at Anfield whose arrival pre-dates the Jurgen Klopp era, having joined from Charlton Athletic in June 2015, four months before the legendary German was appointed.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night after he reported back to the AXA Training Centre following his three weeks off after England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, the defender posted pictures of him being put through his paces, along with the caption ‘Szn 10’ and a red circle emoji.

At face level, that’s a reference to Gomez being about to embark on his 10th season as a Liverpool player. In a wider context, though, it could be interpreted as having a deeper meaning.

The short yet profound caption would suggest that our number 2 is all-in for another year at Anfield, an encouraging sign off the back of reports from The Times yesterday that he remains committed to the club, having spoken with Arne Slot during the Three Lions’ European exploits in Germany.

Let’s hope that, at the very least, he’ll bring up the full decade with the Reds!

You can check out Gomez’s post below, via joegomez5 on Instagram: