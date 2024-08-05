Huge boost: Journalist relays Anthony Gordon update that’ll excite Liverpool fans

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Anthony Gordon this summer are far from being over as things currently stand.

In fact, there are suspicions held by the Reds that the Englishman’s interest in a potential return to Merseyside has not waned.

This update comes courtesy of iNews, with the outlet reiterating Newcastle United’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the Euros star does not leave St James’ Park this summer.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

With two years remaining on the winger’s contract, however, the Magpies are not in a totally secure position around the former Everton star’s future.

READ MORE: ‘Talks start’: Fabrizio Romano breaks intriguing evening transfer update for Liverpool fans

READ MORE: Liverpool just met with La Liga giants over signing £25.8m ‘fantastic’ Euros standout – report

Hope remains on Anthony Gordon deal

Let’s be crystal clear on the matter. Liverpool have yet to establish any kind of arrangement with Newcastle regarding the prospective signing.

We’re quite a way away from a full agreement. That said, now that Arne Slot has access to his full squad once again, the gears of our summer window are now very much in motion.

The interest, as has been well-established already, is mutual. Though we probably will want to ensure a deal is in place taking one of our current options (most likely Luis Diaz) away from the club.

There’s a lot to be done. Fortunately, we’ve got some of the best people in the business on the job in the form of Richard Hughes and Co.

Keep those eyes peeled, Reds!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions