‘Need to mention’ – Kelleher singles out Liverpool teammate who was ‘brilliant’ during pre-season

Caoimhin Kelleher has singled out one Liverpool teammate for praise following a successful pre-season tour to the United States for the Reds.

The Irishman started all three of our matches in the U.S., with Alisson Becker enjoying a well-earned holiday after his involvement with Brazil at the Copa America, and he once again acquitted himself commendably when stepping in for our number 1.

Vitezslav Jaros also did his reputation no harm during the tour, and the Irishman was keen to highlight the 23-year-old’s contribution in his two appearances.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com after Saturday night’s 3-0 win over Manchester United, Kelleher said: “Sometimes it’s nice to have games when you make saves. It’s easier when you are busy to make saves so it’s good to be there for the team.

“I need to mention Vit as well, who made some brilliant saves in the second half. There was a lot of efforts at our goal and both of us were busy. It’s nice to get these games where we have to show up for the team and show them that we are there to help them as well.”

Both Kelleher and Jaros impressed against United, making four saves each during their respective 45 minutes on the pitch in Columbia (Sofascore), with the duo illustrating that they can be relied upon to step in for Alisson when required.

For the Czechia international, it builds nicely upon a hugely successful loan spell at Sturm Graz last season, where he won the domestic double in Austria, and Adrian’s exit indicates that the 23-year-old will be retained as our third-choice goalkeeper.

Of course, he could be bumped up one place in the pecking order should his Irish teammate – who’s spoken of his desire to be an undisputed first-choice – depart Liverpool between now and the end of August.

His long-term prospects may not be helped by emerging reports that the Reds have met with Valencia to discuss a possible move for Giorgi Mamardashvili, although a deal for the Georgian could stipulate that he’s loaned back to the Mestalla while Alisson is still at Anfield.

For now, though, all Jaros can do is give his best in training and make the most of any opportunities that Arne Slot might hand him on Merseyside during the upcoming campaign. His showing against United suggests that he’s ready to be trusted at his current club.

