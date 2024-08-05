(Video) ‘I’m sorry, but…’ – ESPN pundit insists Arne Slot can’t depend on one Liverpool player

A World Cup-winning defender has claimed that one Liverpool player is in the last-chance saloon to prove his worth at Anfield this season.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Frank Leboeuf stated that Darwin Nunez needs to improve upon the ‘clumsy’ figure that the Reds have had in his two years at the club, as otherwise it’d be impossible for Arne Slot to justify starting him ahead of Diogo Jota at centre-forward.

The ex-Chelsea player said: “I think it’s the last chance for Darwin Nunez. I think [Slot] will give him his confidence and let’s see if it works. We are talking about Liverpool. We are talking about a club who had Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez – I mean, that is huge.

“You’re not there to miss chances. I really think that Diogo Jota is more precise than Darwin Nunez. Nunez is too clumsy right now. We saw him during the Copa America; that was the same player. There was no Anfield pressure. He likes to run and to give 100%. I’m sorry, but he’s clumsy, and as a striker you have to score goals.”

Nunez’s goal return isn’t as bad as what some pundits might suggest, with 33 in his first two seasons at Liverpool, and some of those have been sublime finishes.

However, the statistics show that he underperformed on his xG by 5.3 in the Premier League last term (FBref), and even his most ardent backers would shiver at some of the misses of which he’s been culpable.

The 2024/25 campaign does indeed feel like a massive one for the Uruguayan, who can hopefully silence his doubters once and for all.

You can catch Leboeuf’s comments below (from 7:34), via ESPN UK on YouTube: