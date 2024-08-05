Liverpool have made up their mind on one player after reviewing him in pre-season – report

Arne Slot has now had four pre-season matches in which to assess the bulk of his Liverpool squad, aside from the last batch of players to join up after their prolonged involvement at international tournaments.

The Reds’ new head coach made full use of the ideal opportunity to grant ample game-time to a host of young prospects eyeing long-term senior recognition at Anfield, and a decision has reportedly been made on one man who’s already had a few tastes of competitive first-team football for the club.

According to the Daily Express, LFC chiefs have opted to allow Ben Doak to leave on loan this month, having assessed his performances in pre-season. Leicester, Southampton and now Brentford have all shown an interest in the 18-year-old.

A straight loan exit is the likeliest outcome for the Scottish teenager, although Liverpool may be open to proposals which include the option to sign him permanently.

Having seen a promising 2023/24 season cut short by knee surgery, and his dreams of representing Scotland at Euro 2024 also curtailed by injury, Doak has spoken in recent days of his determination to ‘get as many appearances on the board as possible’ in the upcoming campaign.

There may have been a subtle hint within those comments of a willingness to leave Liverpool temporarily if that’s his best hope of enjoying regular football over the next few months, and it now seems that Anfield bosses may agree.

With five established senior attackers in Slot’s squad, and Fabio Carvalho staking a serious claim for first-team action during the U.S. tour, there appears to be a recognition that the ex-Celtic prodigy could find it difficult to feature often for the Reds this term.

Loaning him to a fellow Premier League club would enable LFC to get a prolonged assessment as to his capabilities in the division, provided that whoever takes him on loan will give him the game-time that he needs.

Whoever’s lucky enough to sign Doak temporarily – if indeed he is loaned out this month – should be quite thankful to land such a prodigious young talent and must duly present him with ample opportunity to prove his worth at senior level.

