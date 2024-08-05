Liverpool just met with La Liga giants over signing £25.8m ‘fantastic’ Euros standout – report

A certain analogy about buses comes to mind when analysing Liverpool’s summer window so far.

Nothing in June. Nothing in July. And now in August…

Now that international tournaments (barring the Olympics) have reached their conclusions, Arne Slot and Richard Hughes can get to work in evaluating the full squad and market respectively.

One move fans perhaps did not see coming is the signing of a goalkeeper prior to the potential exit of Caoimhin Kelleher. Nacho Sanchis of Relevo now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds have met with Valencia to discuss a move for Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the former willing to pay more than £25.8m.

🔴Saltó la liebre. 🔜El Liverpool y el Valencia se reúnen por Mamardashvili. Los ingleses pagan más de 30M. Pero como saben que Mamardashvili quiere ser titular, lo ceden hasta que Alisson (LEYENDA) se vaya. El Bournemouth de Iraola está MUY interesado, de hecho ya lo han… https://t.co/PYTXZiZvu4 — Nacho Sanchis (@sanchis14) August 5, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

It would appear that the player would be bought on the condition he’s loaned back to Valencia until Alisson Becker leaves the club.

Former Real Madrid favourite Nacho Fernandez praised the goalkeeper for enjoying a ‘fantastic Euro’ this summer (via Dynamo.Kiev.UA).

READ MORE: ‘Talks have started’: What Sky Sports journalist just heard about 22-y/o Liverpool defensive target

READ MORE: Formal offers being prepared as talks open with Liverpool wonderkid over permanent move – report

Have Liverpool already found their Alisson successor?

With the greatest respect to the 23-year-old goalkeeper, it’s hard to imagine anyone coming in and displacing our current No.1.

The Brazilian international (31) has yet to begin the inevitable descent into performance decline. In fact, we rather suspect he will justify his stay between the sticks for at least the next two or three seasons.

Things can, of course, change quickly in football. So we’re not opposed to the club’s decision-makers planning ahead and looking at which candidates could fill the boots of one of the most accomplished Premier League stoppers in history.

Alisson’s going to be a tough act to follow – and that’s putting it mildly!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions