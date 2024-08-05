(Video) Liverpool must sign Robertson heir with ludicrous dribbling ability – opinion

Liverpool have reportedly turned their eye to the Argentine top-flight following the nation’s exit from the Olympics.

Footage shared of alleged target Julio Soler of Lanus is certainly an intriguing watch for fans ahead of our potential first move of the summer.

If our recruitment team is confident that the 19-year-old’s talents could be upscaled for the Premier League, we have to consider doing everything in our power to land the fullback this summer.

From confident dribbling, an ability to successfully beat his man, to being strong in the tackle – what’s not to like?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnfieldEdition: