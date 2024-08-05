Man United could spark panic as move for ‘incredible’ Liverpool target is now possible – report

It’s all gone a bit quiet on the Joao Gomes front since Ben Jacobs weighed in on Liverpool’s ongoing interest back in July.

The Reds ‘like’ the Wolves midfielder but the club is under no obligation to sell, was the word from the CaughtOffside columnist on Playback.

Things have significantly cooled down on that front, and now rivals Manchester United appear to have stepped into the void amid their ongoing search for a new No.6.

The Brazilian midfielder was signed from Flamengo only a year ago.

Manchester United are interested in Gomes

Steve Kay of Football Transfers now reports that the ‘incredible’ (as previously described by manager Gary O’Neill, via the Express and Star) 23-year-old is attracting serious interest from Manchester United.

This follows the club’s decision to abandon talks with PSG over the potential signing of Manuel Ugarte this summer. Erik ten Hag’s side is understood to have been put off by the Ligue 1 club’s high valuation (€60m [£51.4m] asking price).

The Wolves star could potentially be brought in as a replacement for one of Casemiro or Scott McTominay, should either depart in the window.

Could Liverpool stick with their current options?

There’s every possibility that we could see Arne Slot keep the faith in much of his pre-existing squad.

The Dutch head coach was quick, for instance, to praise Ryan Gravenberch’s performance as the deepest six in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over the Red Devils at the weekend.

“I think Ryan (Gravenberch) did really well in that position (against Manchester United in South Carolina) and we have other options as well,” the 45-year-old said.

“The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven’t, but a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what’s available, players who can strengthen the squad and that is what we — Richard mostly — but me as well are looking to do.”

If we do maintain a serious interest in Gomes, of course, there’s every possibility we could see the club sparked into action before losing another potential target to our league rivals.

