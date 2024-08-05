One man who left Liverpool this summer now has a new club; he could face Chelsea this season

As always at the end of a season, Liverpool confirmed a litany of player exits in early June, with several players moving on after their contracts expired.

Two months on from the announcement, one man on that list has now found a new club, as confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Lewis Bower, who provides detailed independent coverage of the LFC academy, took to X to share news of a ‘done deal’ for Mateusz Musialowski, who has joined Cypriot top-flight outfit Omonia Nicosia on a three-year contract, having left Anfield earlier this summer.

Its a done deal: Mateusz Musialowski signs for Omonia FC on a three year contract after leaving Liverpool this Summer. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) August 5, 2024

Musialowski had caught the eye at underage level for Liverpool by scoring some spectacular goals, although his transition to the first team was short-lived.

In fact, he played just once for the Reds in a competitive game, coming off the bench for the final quarter-hour of our 6-1 Anfield drubbing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League in March. The reverse fixture a week earlier was the only other time he was even included in a matchday squad for our senior side (Transfermarkt).

Despite Jurgen Klopp calling the Polish winger ‘an exceptional talent‘ after that solitary first-team outing five months ago, and compatriot Jerzy Dudek even proclaiming him ‘Little Messi‘, the 20-year-old was unable to make any real breakthrough at LFC.

However, should he live up to such lofty appraisals, Musialowski could thrive with Omonia in Cyprus, and indeed in Europe. Should they progress to the expanded group phase of the Conference League this autumn, they could potentially come up against Chelsea, who are also in that competition.

The Cypriot side have faced high-profile English opponents before, coming within minutes of what would’ve been a famous draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United in the Europa League two years ago.

We’re glad to see that the Polish youngster has now found a new club, particularly one which could have a few outings on the European stage over the coming months, and we hope he goes on to thrive in Nicosia. All the best, Mateusz!

