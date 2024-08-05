‘Very positive talks’ held by defender who played 15 times for Liverpool last season – Plettenberg

It’s been a quiet summer in terms of incomings so far for Liverpool but it seems that a fan favourite may be set for a move to pastures new.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg: ‘Joel Matip, one of the top alternatives for Bayer 04 Leverkusen in case that Jonathan Tah or another central defender will leave the club – as revealed!

‘Very positive talks. Matip can really imagine to join Leverkusen as a free agent. No total verbal agreement but he could sign a contract at least until 2026. But: 32 y/o former Liverpool defender with more concrete options. Not only Leverkusen.’

It’s great to see that the 32-year-old is not considering drawing a close to his career, like we’ve seen with fellow summer departure Thiago Alcantara.

The defender has more than enough left in his tank to perform at the highest level for a few more years and his experience at Bayer Leverkusen would be a great fit.

Joel Matip endeared himself to the Anfield faithful with his performances at the heart of our defence, as well as his loveable character, so we would only ever wish him the best.

The prospect of a reunion would of course see the Reds cross paths with Xabi Alonso too, something which is certain to cause plenty of headlines given the Spaniards links to a possible head coach role that is now held by Arne Slot.

Let’s see how this summer pans out for our former No.32 and hope that, even if it isn’t with the Bundesliga champions, we see him back on the pitch and enjoying his football again soon.

🚨🔴 Joel #Matip, one of the top alternatives for Bayer 04 Leverkusen in case that Jonathan Tah or another central defender will leave the club – as revealed! 🆕 Very positive talks. Matip can really imagine to join Leverkusen as a free agent. No total verbal agreement but he… pic.twitter.com/pvDSTC6wll — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 4, 2024

