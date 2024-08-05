What Arne Slot just said about Liverpool signing a No.6 will intrigue fans

Liverpool supporters are awaiting the start of incoming transfer activity this summer and Arne Slot may have just provided one of his most telling comments so far.

Speaking via The Athletic, the Dutchman was asked about signing a new defensive midfielder and said: “I think Ryan (Gravenberch) did really well in that position (against Manchester United in South Carolina) and we have other options as well.

“The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven’t, but a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what’s available, players who can strengthen the squad and that is what we — Richard mostly — but me as well are looking to do.

“That is not particular to one position. We constantly evaluate the squad where can we do something and what we have.”

For the many who are hoping that the Reds start the new season, or at least end the transfer window, with a new defensive midfielder – this update may come as a blow for these dreams.

Although it was far from stating that no new player would come in, it’s clear that our new head coach wants to fully assess his squad before pushing Richard Hughes to add strength to any particular area.

We seem to be monitoring the market without feeling the need to dive in and acquire several new players in quick succession, thus any activity is still likely to only follow towards the latter stages of the window.

This is both a sensible and brave decision from those in charge of ensuring our squad is ready to attack silverware on four fronts in the new campaign, with criticism likely to follow from vocal social media users.

Should that mean that we start the 2024/25 season with a new No.6 or with Ryan Gravenberch and his teammates filling the role throughout, only time will tell.

