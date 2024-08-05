Arne Slot delivers transfer update as Liverpool squad return home from America

Liverpool have returned from America and it seems that we may start to see more transfer activity given the small amount of time before our campaign officially begins.

Speaking via The Athletic, Arne Slot said: “The bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players.

“It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then is he available? Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us.

“Richard is working hard on it and let’s see what comes from this. If he’s not here with us then we speak on the phone many times.

“My main focus has been on working with the team and preparing them in the best possible way for the first Premier League game. He’s working on things and he keeps me updated.”

It seems clear that we are waiting to allow all players a chance to return from international duty and holidays, before trying to add to the squad in areas that may already be strong enough.

There’s no need for us to worry if the new head coach isn’t doing so about his current options and we should trust that Richard Hughes has the funds on offer should he want to make a move too.

It’s a slightly strange situation as you would expect that mass change in terms of coaching staff would see some players more or less likely to fit into a starting line-up.

However, it seems that what Jurgen Klopp has left behind is being deemed more than passable to challenge for four trophies in the new campaign.

Given our success in the previous year, then this isn’t the worst assumption but we will expect to see at least one fresh face by time we face Ipswich Town or the window slams shut.

For now, it seems far from priority number one to add a new player though.

