‘I can’t wait’ – Arne Slot delivers positive Alexander-Arnold update amid Real Madrid rumours

Liverpool fans are very aware that we have three major contract issues that will need to be addressed in the coming weeks and months, something Arne Slot has already addressed.

Asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future, the Dutchman provided the following update to The Athletic: “We didn’t speak about his commitment, we only spoke about the way I wanted him to play and how he could fit in that style.

“He was mainly focused on the Euros at that moment we spoke and I saw some clips from people recently showing me that he looks really fit and sharp. I can’t wait to see him train.”

It’s great to see that the Scouser was spoken with by the new head coach but no surprise at all given the fact that he is the vice captain of the club.

With our No.66 now back in training too, it’s likely that a chat about our immediate future will have already happened now.

With regards to a contract being signed, this seems like the words of a man who isn’t overtly concerned about losing a key talent this summer.

After watching Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez seemingly joke about the prospect of the academy graduate moving to Real Madrid, this ease around the club should calm some stories down.

Let’s hope that we can sort the 25-year-old’s long-term future out soon, with worries also present over Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah too.

With it seeming that we may not expect a flurry of transfer activity this summer, it would be nice to see Richard Hughes help secure the services of some of our key players.

