Liverpool could soon make almost £10m from one prospective transfer without having to sell anyone

Many Liverpool fans will be imploring the club to make a signing or two before the transfer window shuts in 25 days’ time, and they might also be yearning for one prospective move which doesn’t involve the Reds – not directly, at least.

As per The Athletic, Dominic Solanke has interest from several leading clubs in England and Europe, some of whom might be able to trigger the £65m release clause in his contract at Bournemouth.

The striker was sold by LFC to the Cherries in 2019 for £19m, and written into the deal was a sell-on clause which’d see us receive 20% of any profit from a subsequent exit from the Vitality Stadium.

Therefore, if the 26-year-old were to leave the south coast for his reported release clause, Liverpool would stand to reap £9.2m of the £46m profit that Andoni Iraola’s side would yield from the prospective transaction (before add-ons are accounted for).

READ MORE: Liverpool tracking 6 ft 3 ‘leader’ who excelled on visit to Anfield last season

READ MORE: What Arne Slot just said about Liverpool signing a No.6 will intrigue fans

Technically signed on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2017 (although Liverpool had been expected to pay £3m in a fee determined by a tribunal, as he was just 19 at the time), Solanke’s impact at Anfield was minimal, with only one goal in his 27 games for the club.

Therefore, the Reds had already done quite well to get £19m for him when he joined Bournemouth in January 2019, and that transaction will look even better if they were to bank a further £9m-£10m should his release clause be activated by a prospective suitor this month.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Last season was a magnificent one for the 26-year-old, who netted 19 Premier League goals for the Cherries and had put himself in contention for the England squad for Euro 2024, hence why he’s now seemingly coveted by several clubs in his homeland as well as across Europe.

From Liverpool’s point view, reaping a potential £9.2m from Solanke being sold (if the south coast outfit part ways with him) could possibly tip the scales when it come to landing a transfer target of our own in August, all without having to cash in on any of Arne Slot’s current squad.

That’d certainly be an ideal scenario for the Reds, all thanks to the ingenious work of Michael Edwards when he was involved in the deal which saw the player join Bournemouth five-and-a-half years ago!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions