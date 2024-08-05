‘Talks have started’: What Sky Sports journalist just heard about 22-y/o Liverpool defensive target

Liverpool may have to move fast if they wish to sign one reported target in Willian Pacho this summer.

That’s because PSG are now understood to be ‘exploring’ a deal to sign the Frankfurt defender this summer.

Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the French outfit’s interest ‘is concrete’ with talks having already begun over a move.

🚨🔴🔵 EXCLUSIVE | Paris Saint-Germain exploring deal to sign Willian #Pacho! Interest is concrete. Talks have started. #SGE informed that Paris want to sign him. 22 y/o top defender from Eintracht Frankfurt is open for the move. Contract valid until 2028. @SkySportDE 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/kC5eDfAbTr — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 5, 2024

Miguel Delaney of The Independent had reported last week that the Reds’ interest in the Ecuadorian was long-standing.

What exactly do Liverpool need at centre-back?

It’s perhaps rather instructive that we’ve seen Sepp van den Berg and Jarell Quansah repeatedly relied on in pre-season to start as the left and right-sided centre-backs respectively.

Admittedly, we’ve spent considerable portions of this period without the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Nonetheless, might the right centre-back position be considered sufficiently bolstered between our No.78, our French international and the former Charlton Athletic prospect?

A difficult question to answer given we don’t yet know whether the latter will continue last season’s utility man trend or be considered an out-and-out centre-half. Likewise, there are question marks over Konate’s fitness.

That’s all without considering the stark lack of cover for Van Dijk on the left side.

