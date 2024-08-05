‘Talks have started’: What Sky Sports journalist just heard about 22-y/o Liverpool defensive target

News Transfer News & Rumours
Posted by

Liverpool may have to move fast if they wish to sign one reported target in Willian Pacho this summer.

That’s because PSG are now understood to be ‘exploring’ a deal to sign the Frankfurt defender this summer.

Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the French outfit’s interest ‘is concrete’ with talks having already begun over a move.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Miguel Delaney of The Independent had reported last week that the Reds’ interest in the Ecuadorian was long-standing.

READ MORE: Formal offers being prepared as talks open with Liverpool wonderkid over permanent move – report

READ MORE: Arne Slot drops big hint over No.6 position after noteworthy transfer update

What exactly do Liverpool need at centre-back?

Joe Gomez: Liverpool’s utility man? Or something more? – (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s perhaps rather instructive that we’ve seen Sepp van den Berg and Jarell Quansah repeatedly relied on in pre-season to start as the left and right-sided centre-backs respectively.

Admittedly, we’ve spent considerable portions of this period without the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Nonetheless, might the right centre-back position be considered sufficiently bolstered between our No.78, our French international and the former Charlton Athletic prospect?

A difficult question to answer given we don’t yet know whether the latter will continue last season’s utility man trend or be considered an out-and-out centre-half. Likewise, there are question marks over Konate’s fitness.

That’s all without considering the stark lack of cover for Van Dijk on the left side.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions

More Stories Florian Plettenberg Liverpool Willian Pacho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *