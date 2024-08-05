(Video) Van Dijk’s first words at pre-season training should ease fans’ worries

Virgil van Dijk was among the later arrivals at Liverpool’s pre-season training and headed straight to Kirkby for the start of his summer preparation, along with some of his fellow international competition participating teammates.

Given the contract situation of our captain, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah who are also in their final year, there is understandable concern and intrigue about his immediate future.

With cameras present capturing the Dutchman walking into the AXA Training Centre for the first time of the 2024/25 campaign, hearing him say: “Welcome home!” was a relief.

Any man plotting a future away from Anfield would surely not say those two words, we hope!

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via @LFC on X:

Welcome back lads 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/4XOWMn5n22 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2024

