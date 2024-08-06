‘Would be a good signing’ – Jamie Carragher would love to see Liverpool snap up £75m speed demon

Jamie Carragher has said that he’s a ‘big fan’ of one reported Liverpool transfer target who he firmly believes would be a ‘good signing’ for his former club.

Last week, the Daily Mail reported that the Reds had agreed a £75m deal in June to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, with Joe Gomez going the other way for £45m, but the Magpies pulled the plug once they’d eased their PSR worries with two player sales.

Speaking to SPORTbible, the Sky Sports pundit claimed that the 23-year-old would give LFC an injection of pace that they haven’t had since Sadio Mane’s exit two years ago.

Carragher said: “I think it would be a good signing for Liverpool, I’m a big fan [of Gordon]. I can’t believe he didn’t get more opportunities for England. He’s got blistering pace that leaves defenders for dead and not many players worldwide have that.

“I’m a big fan but I’m sure so many people are at other clubs as well. He’s at a top club in Newcastle but there’s been a lot of talk about whether he was offered to Liverpool.

“There is a lot of time to get between now and the end of the window. I think a lot of teams will do business towards the end of the window because of the Euros. I do feel Liverpool still haven’t replaced the pace they had in the attack when they had Sadio Mane and they need to replace that.”

We can understand why Carragher has talked up a potential move for Gordon in the final month of the transfer window, with the Newcastle winger having proven his worth in the Premier League with 11 goals and 10 assists in the top flight last season.

At one point in the division in 2023/24, he’d clocked the second-highest sprint speed at 35.67km per hour (premierleague.com), and that pace was used effectively against Liverpool in our visit to St James’ Park when he pounced on a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold to open the scoring.

The 23-year-old would certainly provide the Reds with an added attacking thrust from the left flank if we were to sign him, but the catch is that it’s a position where we’re already well stocked.

In addition to Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, pre-season also saw Fabio Carvalho stake a claim for inclusion, although the youngster may be sold this month as an increasing number of suitors form an orderly queue.

Liverpool might have missed their opportunity with Gordon now that Newcastle can charge through the nose for him with their PSR concerns kept at bay, but we can see why Carragher is keen on having the former Everton winger at Anfield.

