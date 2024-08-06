80% price drop in one year: Reported 2023 Liverpool target is now available for an absolute song

Liverpool now have the opportunity to snap up a reported transfer target from last summer for a comparative pittance.

In July 2023, the Reds were linked with a possible move for Federico Chiesa, who at the time was valued by Juventus at €60m (£51m) as per Corriere dello Sport.

Fast forward 13 months, and as reported by CaughtOffside, the Turin outfit would now be willing to accept as little as €12m-€15m (£10.3m-£12.8m) for the 26-year-old, a price reduction of 75%-80% in just over a year.

The Italy international’s salary demands have also lessened considerably in that time from the £6.8m per annum that he was demanding in 2023, with his negotiating power diminishing hugely in tandem with his squad status at the Allianz Stadium.

Liverpool’s interest reportedly remains tentative, with no concrete movement from Anfield chiefs, and Chiesa’s agent is now looking towards Premier League clubs outside the so-called ‘big six’.

READ MORE: ‘Difficult decision…’ – Moises Caicedo explains why he chose Chelsea over Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I’m sorry, but…’ – ESPN pundit insists Arne Slot can’t depend on one Liverpool player

Is there now a real possibility of an opportunistic swoop from Liverpool, given Chiesa’s enormous price reduction in such a short space of time?

He rejected the offer of a new deal from Juventus in May and now has less than year remaining on his contract, and the Bianconeri’s vast reduction in his asking price indicates that they’re prepared to cut him loose now rather than losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

For just over £10m, the Reds could bag an experienced forward option who’s won the European Championship with Italy and scored 47 times in Serie A, whilst also boasting six goals in 13 Champions League outings (Transfermarkt).

The hugely versatile Chiesa could also provide welcome depth for Mo Salah on the right flank, particularly if Ben Doak is loaned out, as now seems likely should Liverpool receive offers for him.

However, considering that the Reds have been linked with the Italian for so long without anything concrete ever happening, he’s unlikely to suddenly find himself a prime target for Richard Hughes now, even at a greatly reduced price.

Nonetheless, there seems an inviting opportunity to pick him up for an absolute song compared to this time last year, and while he probably wouldn’t be a regular starter in an already stacked forward line at Anfield, he’d be a fine backup to call upon.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions