David Lynch says Liverpool have a ‘phenomenal’ youngster who ‘would start’ for most PL teams

David Lynch has singled out one ‘phenomenal’ young Liverpool player for praise, claiming that the man in question would be a guaranteed starter at most Premier League clubs.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold on holidays following England’s run to the final of Euro 2024, Conor Bradley was given the chance to make an early impression on Arne Slot in pre-season and duly rewarded the head coach with some energetic performances in the USA.

Speaking on the ‘Media Matters’ podcast for Anfield Index, the journalist voiced his excitement at seeing how the 21-year-old will fit into the system that the Dutchman wants to implement at Anfield.

Lynch said of the Northern Ireland right-back: “He would start for so many top-end Premier League sides. He is outrageously good. Maybe there will come a point where he gets sick of playing second fiddle, so let’s make the most of it because he is a phenomenal player.

“I think he’s fabulous and I’m very excited to see what this system does for him because it gets loads of good qualities out of him.”

Thrown in at the deep end at the start of 2024 when Trent was ruled out through injury, Bradley hasn’t looked back since getting his big break at Liverpool, showing an attacking thrust similar to that of the vice-captain while also looking solid defensively.

The youngster reverted to the bench once the 25-year-old regained fitness (coincidentally the same time that the Tyrone native was injured himself in mid-April), but the coin was flipped once more in pre-season with the England international on leave for the second half of July.

With Slot yet to integrate our number 66 into the team, it remains to be seen just what role the new head coach envisages for him, and whether it’s one which could accommodate both him and the Northern Ireland youngster in the same starting line-up.

Lynch’s reference to ‘making the most of’ Bradley at Liverpool could raise the question as to whether, similar to Caoimhin Kelleher, there’ll come a point where the 21-year-old may ask himself if he needs to move on for the good of his career, should he continue to find a world-class teammate preventing him from starting regularly.

Hopefully that crossroads won’t be reached for some time (if at all) and that we’ll get to see this gifted young right-back enjoying plenty of game-time in the 2024/25 season.

