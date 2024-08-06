‘Pretty strong feeling…’ – Journalist claims Liverpool are confident of landing ‘blistering’ maestro

A hitherto sleepy summer transfer window for Liverpool could be set to go into overdrive between now and the end of August.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein may have sent Reds fans into a frenzy this morning when he reported that the club are ‘moving ahead’ with a move for an unnamed defensive midfielder from outside the Premier League.

That news came amid ongoing links with Anthony Gordon after it emerged that a £75m deal had actually been agreed with Newcastle in June, only for the Magpies to then put it on the back burner.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

However, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, journalist Dean Jones believes there’s a confidence within Liverpool that they’ll snap up the ex-Everton winger before the month is out.

The transfer insider said: “It’s legit. Liverpool have a pretty strong feeling that they’re going to sign Anthony Gordon in this window. The player was up for grabs a few weeks ago, and they’re not giving up on it because the player’s head was turned.

“Almost a month left of the transfer window, I don’t think that one is over yet. Keep an eye on it.”

READ MORE: ‘Exceptional’ Liverpool target could be attracted to Anfield; shares an agent with Reds stalwart

READ MORE: Phil Thompson names two Liverpool players who’ve now presented Arne Slot with a real dilemma

It has been documented elsewhere that Gordon would be interested in a return to Merseyside, which theoretically should aid Liverpool’s chances of signing him if they truly push for the winger this month.

Newcastle are in a much stronger position now in terms of PSR than they were six weeks ago, when a desperate need to raise funds led to them approaching the Reds about a possible swoop for the 23-year-old.

Jamie Carragher has voiced his approval of the proposed move, hailing the England international’s ‘blistering pace’ (SPORTbible), and there’s still three-and-a-half weeks for Richard Hughes to possibly sway the Magpies into selling before the summer transfer deadline.

As we’ve mentioned a few times on EOTK in recent days, the challenge for Gordon would be to nudge ahead of both Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the pecking order to start regularly on the left wing for Liverpool, and there are other parts of the squad which need more urgent addressing.

That said, 24 days is still more than enough time for a definitive twist in this ongoing transfer tale, and it isn’t one which’ll be fading into memory at any point soon.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions