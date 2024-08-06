What Liverpool insider heard amid growing interest in ‘very encouraging’ pre-season gem

Liverpool are set to remain firm on their position with regard to Fabio Carvalho’s transfer future.

The Portuguese star was the subject of a £15m bid from Southampton recently, though the Merseysiders are understood to value the footballer ‘much higher’. There’s also very little interest in sanctioning another loan departure.

“It has been a very encouraging pre-season for the 21-year-old, who started all three U.S. tour friendlies. Liverpool have rejected a £15million offer from Southampton for Carvalho,” Andy Jones wrote for The Athletic.

“They value the versatile attacker, who has played predominantly as a left-winger under new head coach Arne Slot, much higher and they are also unwilling to sanction another temporary departure.”

The former Fulham prospect registered two goals in pre-season, helping the Reds to 2-1 and 3-0 wins over Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

Leicester City have since reportedly entered the race for the attacking midfielder’s signature this summer.

Will Liverpool sell Fabio Carvalho this summer?

Given our well-documented interest in Anthony Gordon, it’s difficult to see when exactly Fabio Carvalho will be handed sufficient minutes on the left-flank. That situation, we’d venture, wouldn’t change significantly even if Liverpool went into the season with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as their left-sided options.

Likewise, between Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, we’re not short of options for the No.10 role.

That’s not to suggest we’re not fans of Carvalho or that we wouldn’t appreciate the extra depth.

Though, it seems that the club is open to seeing its resolve tested should the right offer arrive this summer.

