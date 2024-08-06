Liverpool player just handed Arne Slot an ultimatum as Euro side given hope of transfer – report

Wolfsburg’s hopes of completing a transfer for reported target Sepp van den Berg may have just been handed a boost.

This update comes courtesy of German outlet Kicker (via Sport Witness), with it now reported that the Dutchman has no intention of playing second-fiddle to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate this term.

The Bundesliga outfit would then be keen to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal, should Liverpool be open to allowing the former Mainz loanee to leave.

The ex-PEC Zwolle defender has been ever-present in pre-season for Arne Slot’s Reds, helping the club amass three wins on tour stateside.

Liverpool need defensive reinforcements

The exit of Joel Matip as a free agent has left us rather short in the heart of defence as it is.

Whilst we can admittedly call upon the likes of Joe Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Van den Berg and Jarell Quansah, it remains to be seen whether the former will be considered an out-and-out centre-half in 2024/25.

Likewise, our Frenchman’s susceptibility to injury means we’d be taking a gamble of sorts going into the next campaign without reinforcements.

Technically, of course, one could consider our Bundesliga loan star a suitable option to plug the hole left by our departed Cameroonian. Whether he wishes to be part of the wider squad, however, remains a point of debate – as does Slot’s stance on the footballer.

