‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool ace would ‘like to play’ under another PL boss; Reds future far from clear

BBC Sport journalist Adam Blackmore has claimed that Liverpool ace Fabio Carvalho would ‘like to play’ under Southampton Boss Russell Martin as uncertainty remains around the 21-year-old’s Reds future.

The attacking midfielder spent the majority of the previous campaign on loan at Championship side Hull City after a temporary move to RB Leipzig in Germany didn’t quite go to plan.

Carvalho impressed at the MKM Stadium, netting nine goals and registering two assists in 20 league outings, and has also showcased his talent during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America recently.

It remains unclear where he’ll be plying his trade during the 2024/25 campaign however, with Blackmore suggesting that our No.28 remains a target for the Saints after Arne Slot’s side already rejected a £15m bid from them for his services.

He said on BBC Sounds (via The Boot Room): “There’s lots to be done [in the transfer window] and I don’t know if it will go down to the wire. But I do know they [Southampton] want to get a couple of things done in the next week and we’ll see what happens, but just moving a few on would help because it will give the Saints more strength and money. Simple as that.

“They’re not going to spend endlessly, they need a budget. If you can get Onuachu, Bella-Kotchap and Alcaraz out in the next week or two then great, you can attack the transfer window a bit better.

“Carvalho is an interesting one, I think he’d like to play for Russell Martin. One or the other is not bad, but both would be great.”

The former Fulham man, who Jurgen Klopp labelled as ‘unbelievable’ (via Liverpool.com) during his time on Merseyside, netted in our last two friendly outings against Arsenal and Manchester United recently and is proving he’s got what it takes to remain at the club.

If he’s not going to earn regular minutes however, there can be no complaints if he’s to look for a permanent move away from the club.

He hasn’t yet been given a proper chance to show what he’s capable of in a red shirt so we’re certainly hoping we can retain his services during the current transfer window.

It’s believed that if he is to leave the club in the coming weeks then it would be permanently, rather than another loan deal, but only time will tell.

Carvalho himself has confirmed he intends to stay at Liverpool and fight for a place in the side so we look forward to seeing what he can do if and when he’s given a chance.

