Liverpool chiefs could disappoint Arne Slot over 47-game maestro as PL quartet prepare to pounce

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell one player who Arne Slot is seemingly keen to retain at Anfield.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, club chiefs are reluctant to stand in Caoimhin Kelleher’s way if he wishes to move on this summer, having indicated just after the end of last season that he’s prepared to move on if that’s what it takes to become a regular starter.

Although the new head coach is already a big admirer of the 25-year-old, the Irishman is believed to be ‘unsettled’ at the prospect of spending another campaign as backup to Alisson Becker, who could be handed a contract extension in the foreseeable future.

The journalist added that there are serveral Premier League clubs in the market for a new goalkeeper, including Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves and Leicester City, all of whom could viably pounce for our second-choice stopper if it becomes clear that Liverpool could cash in on him.

Just as he did in deputising during Alisson’s injury absence earlier this year, Kelleher has given a fine account of himself during pre-season for Liverpool over the past fortnight, with the Brazilian ‘keeper enjoying some time off after the Copa America.

It’s simply a case of hugely unfortunate timing for the Irishman that his emergence at Anfield came during a period when we’ve had the world’s best player in his position at the club, and it’d be quite understandable if he wishes to move on this summer.

The Cork native turns 26 in November and has played just 47 times for the Reds’ first team, never once going out on loan while on LFC’s books, and he’s shown over the past few months that he’s more than good enough to justify starting regularly at Premier League level.

Similar to what David Lynch said about Conor Bradley, Kelleher would be a shoo-in for almost every team in the English top flight, including the four clubs that Bailey namechecked, with no disrespect intended to any of their current goalkeepers.

Amid reports that the Merseysiders could move for Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili to take over from Alisson once the Brazilian leaves Anfield, our number 62 must be wondering if he’ll ever get a chance to prove himself in L4 in the long run.

If all parties agree to selling the Republic of Ireland international, it’s paramount that Liverpool don’t accept a penny less than what this top-class netminder is worth. Players of his ability should not be jettisoned with frivolity, and Slot would be hugely reluctant to lose him.

