Liverpool still talking about £47m No.6 as August looks set to ramp up for transfers – report

Atalanta’s Ederson could still figure in Liverpool’s summer transfer window plans.

This update comes courtesy of Marca, with the Spanish outlet claiming that the Brazilian continues to be talked about well ahead of the August 30 deadline.

The Merseysiders’ interest in the roughly £47m-valued (Liverpool.com) Serie A star has most certainly been well-documented in recent months amid the search for a No.6.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Fabrizio Romano reported back in July that the club had held ‘several meetings and contacts’ with the player’s entourage.

Now it appears that things could ramp up once again with most international tournaments out of the way and Arne Slot’s squad returned to its full complement.

READ MORE: Man United could spark panic as move for ‘incredible’ Liverpool target is now possible – report

READ MORE: Huge boost: Journalist relays Anthony Gordon update that’ll excite Liverpool fans

Will Liverpool buy Ederson this summer?

When evaluating Arne Slot’s midfield, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Wataru Endo, in particular, may not be very well suited to the task at hand.

Our deepest six ideally has to set the tempo, contribute to build-up alongside their fellow midfield pivot and be reliable in possession.

Focusing on that latter aspect, we could most certainly rely on Ederson in that regard judging by statistical data collected by FBref.

The Atalanta man got dispossessed 1.13 times per 90 (2,869 minutes), compared to Endo’s 1.15 (1,722 minutes) and Curtis Jones’ 2.54 (1,167). Though Ryan Gravenberch’s minutes played (1,121) weren’t as significant, it’s worth highlighting that the Dutchman proved very reliable in possession (dispossessed 1.04 times per 90).

Whilst not considered an out-and-out No.6 in the traditional sense, the former Ajax star is more than comfortable progressing play. Albeit, there may be some concern over his current poor pass completion numbers, though we may be able to put this down to the more advanced role he was playing under Jurgen Klopp.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions