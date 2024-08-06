‘I have rejected’ – Liverpool dealt blow in pursuit of 27-y/o defender following latest update

Liverpool have suffered somewhat of a blow in their pursuit of one of their apparent ‘top targets’.

Arne Slot and Co. are yet to sign any players during the current window but as the deadline approaches Reds supporters are remaining that some business will be completed.

One player who won’t be heading to Merseyside anytime soon, despite being linked with the Anfield-based outfit recently, is Juventus’ Gleison Bremer.

Following an update from Fabrizio Romano on X, the Brazilian defender has signed a new deal with the Serie A outfit until 2029 – all but ending any links between Liverpool and the 27-year-old.

⚪️⚫️ Bremer: "I have rejected other clubs because I'm already at a big club like Juventus and decided to stay here for a long time". "Thiago Motta convinced me. He is ambitious, together we will do great things. I really believe in the new Juventus project", told Gazzetta. pic.twitter.com/Ylrg4fOEBs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

It’s not exactly a huge blow to see Bremer sign a fresh deal at Juve but he’s clearly a player that senior figures at Liverpool have admired in the past.

Another addition to our central defensive options certainly wouldn’t be a bad idea but there’s no reason for us to rush into the market if the right players aren’t available.

Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk are likely to be our preferred options at centre half with the likes of Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Nat Phillips in reserve.

Signing a central defender is believed to be one of Richard Hughes’ aims this summer but we’ll just have to wait and see what business we can complete in the coming weeks.

