‘Exceptional’ Liverpool target could be attracted to Anfield; shares an agent with Reds stalwart

One player who’s emerged as a surprise transfer target for Liverpool would reportedly be attracted by the possibility of a move to Anfield.

On Monday, it was reported that that the Reds met with Valencia to discuss a potential swoop for Giorgi Mamardashvili and would be prepared to pay more than £25.8m for the goalkeeper.

According to Deportes Cope Valencia, the Georgia international ‘is attracted by the option’ of a move to Merseyside, on the basis that he’d be a first-choice for LFC.

Intriguingly, Liverpool’s plan is seemingly to loan the 23-year-old back to the Mestalla until Alisson Becker – whose status as our number one is undisputed – leaves Anfield.

It was also noted that Mamardashvili didn’t travel with the Valencia squad to face Leeds last week, although this was due to him having completed only a few training sessions because of his late arrival back from holiday.

A move for Mamardashvili could be facilitated not just because of the planned arrangement RE Alisson, but also because the Georgian shares the same agent as Liverpool’s current first-choice goalkeeper, which could help to complete a deal when the time comes for the Brazilian to move on from Merseyside.

We obviously hope that won’t happen for a good while, but if the Valencia stopper is amenable to the proposed long-term plan if it means he won’t be left kicking his heels on the Anfield substitutes’ bench, it might just be viable.

The 23-year-old caught the eye with his performances for his country at their major tournament debut at Euro 2024, being hailed by The Athletic‘s Carl Anka for an ‘exceptional’ display in their 1-1 draw against Czechia, making a whopping 11 saves on the day (Sofascore).

Although we’d certainly welcome having a player of Mamardashvili’s talents at Liverpool, he plays in a position where Arne Slot is already spoiled for choice. Alisson’s world-class status has long been proven, and Caoimhin Kelleher would be an undisputed starter at almost every other Premier League club.

Then again, if the Irishman were to depart while his Brazilian peer is still at Anfield, the Georgian would represent a superb successor to our current number one at some point in the future.

