‘This week’: David Ornstein unloads bombshell Liverpool transfer news as Reds ‘moving ahead with a signing’

The news Liverpool fans have been waiting for all summer long may finally be here.

The Merseysiders are the only Premier League side yet to sign a player in the current window – but that now looks set to change.

The ever-reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic now reports that Arne Slot’s side are ‘pursuing a specialist No.6’ from beyond the borders of the Premier League.

“Despite Slot praising Gravenberch’s performance in the friendly against Manchester United, Liverpool have now identified a target in that position,” the journalist wrote in the latest Transfer DealSheet.

“It is worth keeping an eye on that situation this week, with Liverpool pursuing a specialist No 6 from outside of the Premier League.

“They have turned down bids for Endo this summer, in part because of the tricky market in that position, but are now moving ahead with a signing for that role.”

Links to Ederson intriguingly returned before the aforementioned update, though it remains unclear whether the Brazilian is the focus of our attention.

What does this mean for Wataru Endo?

With our new head coach having tried Gravenberch in the deepest six position – and enjoyed the Dutchman’s performance – plus with Stefan Bajcetic still in mind, it’s difficult to see a long-term future for Endo at Anfield.

There’s absolutely no disrespect meant to the Japanese international or his vital contributions in the 2023/24 campaign when Liverpool were horrifically short of defensively-minded midfielders.

However, with the evolution of the middle of the park, it seems the department has sadly outgrown the former Stuttgart skipper.

