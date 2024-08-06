Fabrizio Romano adds to Ornstein’s morning Liverpool bombshell with intriguing afternoon update

David Ornstein’s morning update on The Athletic was understandably music to the ears of Liverpool fans across the globe.

The Reds are understood to be pursuing a specialist No.6 from outside of the Premier League. However, it doesn’t stop there according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian reporter now claims that the Merseysiders ‘have always been active’ for this mystery midfielder ‘and also for something else’.

“Liverpool have always been active for a new midfielder and also for something else. I don’t think it’s just a new midfielder,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on Playback.

“A new midfielder is a priority for Liverpool – they will do something – but also in other positions. So I think at least one more, apart from a midfielder, for Liverpool.”

Elsewhere, Liverpool are understood to have registered an interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

What else could Liverpool have been working on?

If reports are to be believed, we’re understood to hold an interest in Lanus fullback Julio Soler.

That’s one story that could, in our view, have some serious legs.

Of course, we likewise can’t ignore the clear need for Liverpool to bolster the backline following Joel Matip’s exit as a free agent. Not to mention the need for a new wide forward – ideally on the right flank to safeguard a future without Mo Salah, whenever that may be.

At the very least, it’s exciting to hear that Richard Hughes and Co. are juggling multiple balls in what could prove to be an exceptionally busy August for the Reds.

