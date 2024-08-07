Possible Luis Diaz transfer destination ‘closed off’ as Liverpool stay looks more likely – Doyle

Luis Diaz is among one of the best players in Arne Slot’s squad but that hasn’t stopped chat over a possible departure this summer, with more updates now being provided.

Speaking about the Colombian’s possible move to Barcelona, Ian Doyle reported for The Echo: ‘such an avenue now appears to have been closed off for this summer with the Catalan side, despite their well-documented financial restraints, closing on a move for Spain’s Euro 2024 star Dani Olmo.’

The report goes on to mention how Real Madrid are similarly well stocked given the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and that Atletico Madrid seem to have also made all their attacking moves in this window too.

That would still leave Paris Saint Germain as a club who could afford to offer wages and a transfer fee that we and the player would deem acceptable for the services of our No.7.

However, the major question that would remain is whether we are willing to allow the former Porto man to depart this summer and whether he would like a move to France.

Selling to a Premier League rival would seem short-sighted and that would only leave the Bundesliga as an alternative route for departure.

We should be celebrating this news as a roster which features the name of the 27-year-old can only be seen as better for it.

It may restrict how many changes can be made to the squad for our new head coach this summer though and there may be some supporters who were hoping to see attacking reinforcements or changes being made.

