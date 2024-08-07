Ex-Liverpool player for six years plots PL return this summer; won six trophies at Anfield – Athletic

Liverpool fans are blessed to have seen some unbelievable players wear our shirt in recent years and a key member of our success under Jurgen Klopp could be back in England soon.

As reported by Adam Leventhal for The Athletic: ‘Besiktas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are reviewing options for the former Liverpool midfielder to move back to the Premier League…

‘Clubs are currently exploring the terms of a potential permanent or loan deal.’

After a successful campaign in Turkey where he recorded four goals and one assist in 30 appearances for Besiktas, it was a year where the attacking midfielder proved his fitness.

Given his history of playing in the Premier League and family ties within England, it’s no surprise to see that the 30-year-old is plotting a return home.

After six years and six trophies at Anfield, it’s safe to say that a man who enjoyed a happy spell under Jurgen Klopp would be given a warm welcome back to the red side of Merseyside.

The report didn’t state which clubs were interested in the former Arsenal man but a chance for loan or permanent deals could see nearly every side in the division interested.

After watching Ross Barkley impress at Luton Town and earn himself a move to Champions League Aston Villa, it will be interesting to see where our former No.15 wants to go.

The priority should be getting game time and then his obvious talents will quickly shine through.

