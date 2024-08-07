Good news for Richard Hughes in Martin Zubimendi pursuit as ideal Liverpool link emerges

Richard Hughes’ life may have been made slightly easier should Liverpool decide to move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old has made his admiration for former Reds star Xabi Alonso quite public, admitting the now Bayer Leverkusen manager is ‘an idol’.

“He’s an idol to me, a role model, so I’m delighted that he says nice things about me,” the Spaniard told The Guardian [via Football Transfers] back in 2022.

“The thing is, I think it’s the other way round. I get asked about him so much he must get bored of hearing me talk about him. He’ll be tired of me going on about how good he is.”

Given his compatriot’s enjoyable spell at Anfield in the 2000s, it’s possible an advantage of sorts could be gleaned in any negotiations that may take place going forward.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Zubimendi played an integral role in Spain’s 2-1 Euro final win over England.

READ MORE: David Ornstein confirms two hurdles Liverpool must clear to sign Martin Zubimendi

READ MORE: Liverpool have big advantage they can exploit in potential Martin Zubimendi move

Zubimendi would be well-advised to do his research

Whilst we won’t know for certain that any such conversations are taking place, it’s not beyond the realms to imagine the No.4 discussing with his old Soceidad mentor what life in Merseyside would look like.

In which case, we’d be surprised if Alonso spoke anything but fondly of his time at L4.

If anything, the former Real Madrid man’s comments following a 2022 Legends clash against Manchester United at Anfield would indicate as much.

“I really loved it and a great cause, great atmosphere, best stadium in the world. Great day,” the 42-year-old told the club’s official website at the time.

“[Anfield is] different. You have pretty stadiums all over the world, great atmospheres, Champions League nights – but this is Anfield.

“The soul, the stands, the lights, it’s different and it’s pure football. That’s why we love it as a player, as a fan, as anyone that comes.”

If you wouldn’t mind slipping all that in your next chat with Zubimendi, we’d be really grateful Xabi!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions