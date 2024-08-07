How Real Sociedad are now expecting Martin Zubimendi to respond to Liverpool interest – David Ornstein

Liverpool’s hopes of landing their apparent top No.6 target in Martin Zubimendi have been boosted.



David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Spaniard is now expected to accept a move to the Anfield-based outfit.

🚨 Real Sociedad expect Martin Zubimendi to accept move to Liverpool, according to #Sociedad sources. Clubs would still need to agree fee, unless #LFC decide to trigger €60m release clause – which needs to be paid in full. W/ @GuillermoRai_ @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/2ygZ2a7QaI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 7, 2024

The Merseysiders are understood to be keen on adding a defender and a wide forward to their ranks in the current window.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Elsewhere there has been reported interest in Lanus fullback Julio Soler.

READ MORE: Martin Zubimendi will be allowed to leave Real Sociedad if one thing happens – David Ornstein

READ MORE: Local paper covering Real Sociedad just dropped huge Zubimendi & Liverpool news

It’s an important update amid the Reds’ pursuit of the Real Sociedad man – particularly given that reports have suggested Zubimendi’s club won’t stand in his way provided that a move to Merseyside is his wish.

The move for the Spanish international – perhaps surprising given the surplus of options already available in the middle of the park – represents a significant shift in direction from Arne Slot’s men.

A new No.6 will need to aid our more possession-focused football as opposed to purely disrupting attacks.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions