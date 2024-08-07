Ben Jacobs now confirms Richard Hughes is spearheading ‘big’ £51.7m transfer

Liverpool are reportedly ‘optimistic’ over their chances of signing Martin Zubimendi this summer, reports Ben Jacobs.

The CaughtOffside columnist shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) on the move spearheaded by Richard Hughes, with the Reds understood to see the player’s £51.7m release clause as ‘market value’.

Liverpool optimistic on signing Martin Zubimendi in a move spearheaded by sporting director Richard Hughes. No.6 has emerged as a key priority. €60m release clause also seen as market value. #LFC prefer not to trigger directly due to payment terms, but all options explored.… pic.twitter.com/vG8feapGHw — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 7, 2024

The midfielder is reportedly attracted to the possibility of an Anfield switch this summer – as has been now confirmed by Mikel Recalde and David Ornstein.

A seriously impressive opening signing for the Arne Slot era

Three cheers for Jorg Schmadtke’s successor to the sporting director role, Richard Hughes, if he manages to pull off this signing. The likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich were thought to be seriously keen on the Euros winner, though opted to stay put instead at the club he’s been part of since the age of 12.

Whilst Zubimendi isn’t the finished product yet, it still ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what we were looking for in a “Slot” No.6.

The Dutch head coach utilised a range of players in the position in question over the course of pre-season, with Ryan Gravenberch perhaps impressing most in the deep six role.

It’s indicative of the importance given to the position, however, that Liverpool have instead saw fit to source a specialist option to fill the gap rather than turn to one of their immediate talents in the squad.

