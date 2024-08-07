Liverpool have big advantage they can exploit in potential Martin Zubimendi move

There has been little to sate the thirst of Liverpool fans for genuine transfer news for much of the summer window.

That now looks set to potentially change following Paul Joyce’s confirmation that the Reds are keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The Merseysiders, it would seem, have something of an advantage over their competitors in the Premier League, chiefly in the form of sporting director Richard Hughes. The Scot’s agent, Inaki Ibanez, is understood to be ‘well known’ to the Anfield decision-maker.

“Zubimendi has the same agent, Inaki Ibáñez, as Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola, and he is well known to the Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes. Hughes brought Iraola to English football when appointing him as Bournemouth coach 12 months ago, while Alonso was approached to replace Jürgen Klopp but opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen,” the Times journalist reported.

“The fee equates to €60million and Liverpool can offset some of that spending by selling Tyler Morton, who has had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

“The 21-year-old midfielder is valued at £20million and is wanted by RB Leipzig, among others.”

The Euros-winner’s release clause currently stands at £51m (£51.7m, to be precise, according to The Athletic)

Arne Slot’s outfit is set to take on Sevilla this Sunday in their final pre-season clash ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season.

What does Arne Slot think of Martin Zubimendi?

It would seem that the former Feyenoord boss is a fan of the Spain international.

The midfielder appears to tick the boxes for the possession-focused midfield controller we’re now searching for to complement the Dutchman’s tweaked system.

At a release clause of around £51m, it seems a very small price to pay – in today’s world – to fill a key position in the side.

Whether it will be done before the deadline, of course, remains to be seen. Other sides have tried and failed to bring Zubimendi to England. But perhaps Hughes’ connections could prove the difference-maker in any negotiations that take place!

