What Liverpool fans noticed about David Ornstein tweet from 2023 has added to Zubimendi excitement

When it comes to transfer news, a certain David Ornstein is widely regarded as one of the most trusted and dependable sources in the business.

The Athletic reporter was among the first to report today that Liverpool are exploring a move for Martin Zubimendi, sharing a link to his article for that publication via X this lunchtime, starting his post with the sentence: ‘Liverpool exploring deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.’

In a sign that a lot of Reds fans have astonishingly great memory, and in an illustration of the extreme clamour for any slight hint towards an incoming transfer in this age, some supporters noticed an uncanny similarity between that post and a tweet that the journalist shared on 28 June 2023.

On that date, Ornstein posted an update on what was then called Twitter which began: ‘Liverpool exploring move for Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig.’ Four days later, LFC officially confirmed the signing of the Hungary midfielder.

We’re sure that the near-identical wording at the start of the two tweets from Ornstein is nothing more than a curious coincidence, but such is the desire from many Liverpool fans for Zubimendi to be signed that it’s still enough to spark a social media frenzy.

As much as we’d all love for a similarly quick progression from reporting of the initial interest to a deal being completed, the reporter pointed to two factors which could make it difficult to snap up the Real Sociedad midfielder with the same efficiency with which Szoboszlai was secured.

The need to pay the Spaniard’s £51.7m release clause in full (if the LaLiga side aren’t willing to negotiate for lower) and to convince the player of a move to Anfield represent two obstacles which need to be overcome in order to bring the proposed deal to completion (The Athletic).

Liverpool still have until 30 August to sign Zubimendi, along with any other transfer targets that Richard Hughes is eager to bring in, which gives ample time for Arne Slot’s squad to be strengthened before the window shuts.

Nonetheless, having been made to wait this long already for incoming activity, the clamour for the Spain midfielder (and others) to be snapped up promptly is most understandable – hence the excitable comparison between two unrelated tweets from Ornstein nearly 14 months apart.

