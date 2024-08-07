Liverpool decide against selling ‘extremely talented’ maestro this month amid growing interest

Liverpool have reportedly decided on their stance regarding a gifted young talent at Anfield who’s been attracting plenty of transfer interest.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are expected to agree a loan exit for Bobby Clark this month rather than a permanent sale, with the club willing to let him leave in order to gain first-team experience but not prepared to part with him for good.

Anfield chiefs have already rejected a £6m bid from Red Bull Salzburg for the 19-year-old, who’s also sought after by Rangers, Norwich and Leeds (DAVEOCKOP), with LFC understood to value the teenager at £12m (The Athletic) prior to deciding that they won’t sell him in August.

Amid reports of interest in permanent transfers for two other Liverpool youngsters in Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg, that the Reds are unwilling to sell Clark is a reflection on how highly he’s valued within the club.

The midfielder missed out on the pre-season tour to USA due to a back injury, so Arne Slot won’t want to jettison an ‘extremely talented‘ young prodigy – in the words of LFC underage coach Barry Lewtas – without having the chance to work with him first.

There already appears to be an acknowledgement from Anfield chiefs that the 19-year-old isn’t quite yet ready to play regularly for the senior side and that his development would be best served by getting abundant game-time elsewhere.

We’re glad that Liverpool have seemingly decided not to sell Clark, but we’d implore those with the power to decide on his future to choose his loan destination very carefully. There’s no point in letting him depart if he’s also going to be left on the periphery at his temporary club.

If nurtured in the right way, this young footballer could be in the early throes of a majestic career.

