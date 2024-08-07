Spanish reports hint at one crucial reason why Liverpool could see off other suitors for Zubimendi

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool may have one crucial edge over rival suitors for Martin Zubimendi in the final three weeks of the summer transfer window.

Noticias de Gipuzkoa, which to our understanding at Empire of the Kop is a trusted source on Real Sociedad news, claimed that the Reds are ‘serious’ about landing the 25-year-old to the extent that they’re willing and able to pay his €60m (£51.7m) release clause straight away.

Having not made any signings so far this year, the report states that the Anfield giants have enough money in the bank to splash out the aforementioned amount for the midfielder without needing to spread it out over a series of instalments, a luxury that other interested clubs don’t have.

In addition, it’s noted that Zubimendi would be keen on playing in the Premier League and that his agency also represents Andoni Iraola, who Richard Hughes knows well from their mutual time at Bournemouth.

As noted by Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst on Wednesday afternoon, LFC have a formidable reputation for discovering release clauses in the contracts of transfer targets and duly paying the specified amount in order to get the deal done quickly, just as they did for Alexis Mac Allister last year.

If the source from Spain is as reliable as we understand it to be, then it could indeed be the case that the Reds have the money and the desire to pay the full £51.7m for Zubimendi immediately, so there’s a plausible chance that the move could be finalised quite swiftly.

It helps that the midfielder is seemingly keen on trying his luck in the English top flight, and that Real Sociedad are ‘increasingly resigned‘ to seeing him depart this month now that Liverpool have identified him as the player that they most want to add to Arne Slot’s squad.

We’re rapidly approaching that point of the transfer window where clubs act with increasing haste and deals go from 0 to 100 in a relative blink of the eye. Could Hughes finally kickstart LFC’s summer activity with what’d be a statement coup in the Spain international?…

